Top Do’s and Don’ts of Your 2019 Christmas & New Year Festivities Do’s

1. Spend wisely

Make sure that you have spent what is absolutely necessary and try your best to save a portion of your hard earned money.

2. Practice Philanthropy

Giving is caring. Practice philanthropy this season by identifying at least one person who is in need.

3. Drive below 100Km per Hour

Speed is good until it takes lives. Fast driving might steal all your joys and make you fail to see another day.

4. Spare Time to Plan your 2020

You need to work on your short term and longs term goals for year 2020 as well as specific strategies to achieve these goals. These include career goals, development goals, spiritual goals and financial goals.

5. Reflect on What God has done for you in 2019

Take stock and thank God for all the positive things that have happened to to you for the last 12 months. This includes the gift of life, protection from human and natural calamities.

Don’ts

1. Don’t be overexcited:

This festive season is only a short dispensation of time. Before you know it, January will be staring at you with all its bills. Calm down and enjoy the merriments with wisdom.

2. Don’t be arrogant:

Go to the level of those whom you meet. Arrogance fosters separation and impedes community spirit. Like a brick wall, it blocks us from those from whom we could learn.

3. Don’t show off:

Pride comes before a fall and showing off will not add any more value that what you already have.

