DPP to revisit Babu Owino’s case-Disagrees with ksh 10,000 bail terms

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, on Wednesday, January 29, said that he would revisit Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino’s ruling.

DDP Haji expressed his displeasure on how the legislator’s ruling was made. He says they have written to the Judiciary Service Commission to complain.

“We are going for a revision, we have agreed as DPP, and we have also written to the JSC to complain, because that ruling… I mean, I cannot fathom it,” said DDP Haji.

In his statement, Haji also pointed out at the bail terms ordered by Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

In his ruling, Magistrate Andayi directed Babu Owino to deposit the Sh10 million cash bail in four equal installments of Sh2.5 million each in the next three months.

The Magistrate said that some of the money would be used to settle medical bills of Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve; the man Babu Owino is accused of shooting on the neck.

“I have never heard, first of all, of bail terms that you are asked to pay in installments, and then secondly, my understanding is that once you pay bail, it goes to the ex-checker. So how will we be able to access the money to go and pay for the injured party,” stated the DPP.

According to the DCI, Babu Owino was arrested on Friday, January 17, 2020, in connection to a shooting incident at B-club in Kilimani, Nairobi.

DJ Evolve is still admitted at the Critical Care Unit at Nairobi Hospital, where he is nursing injuries from the gunshot. During Babu Owino’s ruling, the court was told that the 25-year-old DJ could not move his hands and legs.

“I am tired; I am in pain and am traumatised. I don’t want to talk, and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,” DJ Evolve was quoted in the bail assessment report.

Source-standardmedia.co.ke