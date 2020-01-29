Celebrating the Life of Daniel Gichimu Kariuki,brother to Nyambura Muthama

Celebrating the Life of Daniel Gichimu Kariuki,brother to Nyambura Muthama
It is with Thanksgiving and praise to God we announce the passing to Glory of our dear brother   Daniel Gichimu Kariuki on 26th January, 2020 after a sudden illness.

He was the 4th child of the Late Naftali Kariuki and Late Dada Ruth Kariuki of Cherangani, Kitale.  He has left behind his wife Salome Wanjiku Gichimu, his two daughters Pauline Wambui Wachira, Audrey Njoki Wanjama and two sons Philip Kariuki and Timothy Kiarie of Qatar and five wonderful  grandchildren.
He was the brother to Rev. Nyambura Muthama of USA, Late Virginia Wairimu, Late David Connery Wangigi, Late Habel Kihara, Susan Njeri Kimani, Pastor Zipporah Wakoba, John Kihara, Late Isaac Mungai, Harrison Mbuthia and Late Simon David Macharia.
He was the uncle to many nephews and nieces including Alfie Muthama  of USA, Njoki Bickerstaff of USA, Michael Muthama of USA, Andrew Muthama of Qatar, Annette Njoki Kimani of USA, Ruth Njoki Wangigi of UK, Wanjau Kamau of UK, Veronica Wangigi of Germany.
He had many grand nephews and nieces and a couple of great grand nephews. He was brother-in-law to Rev. Ayub Muthama of USA and seven others.
Family and friends are meeting daily at the family home in Ruiru for prayers and funeral arrangements.
The cortege leaves Kenyatta University Funeral home on Friday  January, 31st 2020 at 7.30 am. and burial to be held at their home in Ruiru, Kenya.
Jeremiah 1:5 ” BEFORE I FORMED YOU IN YOUR MOTHERS WOMB I KNEW YOU, BEFORE YOU WERE BORN I SET YOU APART..”Maranatha.

 

Celebrating the Life of Daniel Gichimu Kariuki,brother to Nyambura Muthama

