Kenyan diaspora woman Lillian Ngenya excites mourners at grandpa’s burial

A video of a US-based Kenyan lady sending mourners into fits laughter at the burial of her grandfather in Western Kenya went viral online on Wednesday.

In the video that was recorded recently, the woman, who speaks in a strong American accent, identifies herself as Lillian Ngenya, the daughter of Dorothy Ouma.

She says her mother is the sixth-born child of Mzee Joel- the deceased. Ngenya tells mourners that she could not afford to skip the burial of her grandfather and that she traveled all the way from the US to pay her last respect to the deceased.

She sends the mourners into laughter after demonstrating how her uncle Japheth taught her to cry while entering the homestead. Lillian Ngenya

By Vegas Entertainment

