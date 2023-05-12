Death Announcement Of Dr David Ndungu Mburu Of Baltimore MD

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved *Dr. David Ndungu Mburu* on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Ndungu (Mama Vivian) and loving dad to Vivian, Maurine, and Mburu, all of Baltimore.

*Family and friends are meeting physically and virtually via Zoom*

2830 Aspen Hill Rd

Parkville MD 21234

*Meeting Dates:*

*Saturday May 13th* mass at 6:30pm

*Monday May 15th* prayer meeting 7pm

*Wednesday May 17th* prayer meeting 7pm

*Thursday May 18th* Viewing at Vaughn Greene,

4905 York rd.

Baltimore MD 21212

4:30 pm to 7 pm

*Friday May 19th* Memorial Service 6pm venue TBA

*Send financial support to:*

Vivian Ndungu: Cashapp $veekui Zelle: 4439394925

Mary Ndungu: Cashapp $Mryndungu Zelle 4436789623

*Information Contacts:*

Pastor Beth Lewis: 443-608-0155

Patricia Njenga: 410-925-5029

Vivian Ndungu: 443-939-4925

Lucy Kaguamba: 443-421-6272

Joan Kariuki: 410-865-9995

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

