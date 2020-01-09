Mahiga Homes is a trusted brand and most trusted developer in East Africa

Mahiga Homes is a trusted brand and most trusted developer in East Africa

Mahiga homes Ltd, your number one leading affordable real estate developer has distinguished its self as the most trusted developer in East and Central Africa by delivering back to back projects to its valued customers.

This is as a result of delivering on their promises. Many of their customers especially from the diaspora highly recommend the developer since they bought the houses off plan and within a period of 12 months the houses were completed and handed over to the rightful owners.

Trust is key to any organization or individual. Sample some of what our clients from diaspora say and bank with us to deliver your dream home.

Here are the current projects on sale;

Welcome to Mahiga homes Ltd affordable houses

Rockvilla III Annex located just 300 meters off tarmac at Joska long kangundo road, Kangundo rd is under construction to upgrade to dual carriageway,Spacious 3 bedroom bungalows master ensuite on plot size 40 by 80 kes 3.95m deposit kes 1.6m then pay the balance in 12 monthly instalments

Brickstone Gardens located off Thika rd superhighway on Kenyatta rd just 300 meters off tarmac, Luxurious 3 br bungalows master ensuite, on plot size 40 by 80, offer price kes 4.25m deposit kes 2.5m then pay the balance in 6 monthly instalments.

Osoit II Gardens Kitengela just 900 meters off Namanga rd, along Acacia road near Kitengela International School, Spacious 3 br bungalows master ensuite on plot size 50 by 100, offer price kes 4.85m, deposit kes 1.7m then pay the balance in 12 monthly.

The Riverfront Ruiru, Spacious and Luxurious 3 bedroom bungalows, all bedrooms ensuite, on plot size 50 by 100, offer price kes 5.5m deposit kes 2m then pay the balance in 12 monthly instalments, located along newly tarmacked Ruiru Githunguri rd 5 minutes drive from Ruiru shopping centre.

