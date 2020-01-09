VIDEO: Raila says Miguna is the problem,he should go back to Canada

VIDEO: Raila says Miguna is the problem,he should go back to Canada

Raila Odinga has finally spoken,he has revealed the truth about Miguna Miguna and how his arrogance and stubbornness has kept him away from Kenya. Raila says that Miguna’s issue has been blown out of proportion

Raila Odinga spoke of how he talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta to include Miguna in the Handshake package and the president agreed. They invited Miguna to come back from Canada but when he arrived,Raila learnt that he was denied entry and stuck at the airport.

Raila decided to go the airport and upon arriving,he found a team of lawyers who briefed him.he tried getting him out of the airport but airport official told him that they were ready to let him go but Miguna refused to produce a passport,he only had an ID and Raila says it would have been illegal to get him out of the airport with only an id.

The following day Canadian official come with some papers for Miguna Miguna to complete to let him out but Miguna tore the papers. That is the truth Miguna is not telling so the onus is on him and should go back to Canada, visit the High Commission in Ottawa to get the papers. Those are the facts.

Diaspora Messenger Reporter

Video by Lee Makwiny

