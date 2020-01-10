Death Announcement For Eric Mwangi Thumbi Of Georgia

0 240
NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement For Eric Mwangi Thumbi Of Georgia
Death Announcement For Eric Mwangi Thumbi Of GeorgiaIt is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of ERIC MWANGI  . He was beloved son to Elder Gathara Thumbi and Apostle Nyambura Thumbi .

- Advertisement -

Brother to Malkia Mumbi Hornsby, Anthony Mwangi Thumbi, Anne Wangui Thumbi  ,  Mumbi Rehema Thumbi and Muthoni Wangui Thumbi. Brother in love to Kazha Hornsby, and Hannah  Nyambura Mwangi . Uncle to  Makena Hornsby.
He rested on the Evening  of 1/7/2020 .
Prayers will be held DAILY FROM TODAY @ 7:00 PM at THUMBI’S RESIDENCE . THE ADDRESS
585 DEVONSHIRE FARMS WAY ALPHARETTA GA 30004.
More Related Stories
NEWS

Memorial Service and Fundraiser For James Maina Miano in…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Murathi Jesse Mwangi Of Phoenix…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Regina Gathoni Mburu,Mother To Manje…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Robert Kamau Maina Of Huntsville…

YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT WILL  BE  HIGHLY APPRECIATED
Cash app # 678-697-6556
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE .
Contacts:
Elder Peter Njoroge – 4043199704
Elder Francis  Kabue Nganga 781-244-5156
Jerioth Ndirangu 678-207-7514
Elder Gathara Thumbi 678-697-6556
Apostle Nyambura Thumbi 678-559-5276
God bless you all.

 

Death Announcement For Eric Mwangi Thumbi Of Georgia

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });