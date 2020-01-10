Death Announcement For Eric Mwangi Thumbi Of Georgia
It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of ERIC MWANGI . He was beloved son to Elder Gathara Thumbi and Apostle Nyambura Thumbi .
Brother to Malkia Mumbi Hornsby, Anthony Mwangi Thumbi, Anne Wangui Thumbi , Mumbi Rehema Thumbi and Muthoni Wangui Thumbi. Brother in love to Kazha Hornsby, and Hannah Nyambura Mwangi . Uncle to Makena Hornsby.
He rested on the Evening of 1/7/2020 .
Prayers will be held DAILY FROM TODAY @ 7:00 PM at THUMBI’S RESIDENCE . THE ADDRESS
585 DEVONSHIRE FARMS WAY ALPHARETTA GA 30004.
YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT WILL BE HIGHLY APPRECIATED
Cash app # 678-697-6556
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE .
Contacts:
Elder Peter Njoroge – 4043199704
Elder Francis Kabue Nganga 781-244-5156
Jerioth Ndirangu 678-207-7514
Elder Gathara Thumbi 678-697-6556
Apostle Nyambura Thumbi 678-559-5276
God bless you all.
