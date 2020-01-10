Death Announcement For Eric Mwangi Thumbi Of Georgia

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of ERIC MWANGI . He was beloved son to Elder Gathara Thumbi and Apostle Nyambura Thumbi .

Brother to Malkia Mumbi Hornsby, Anthony Mwangi Thumbi, Anne Wangui Thumbi , Mumbi Rehema Thumbi and Muthoni Wangui Thumbi. Brother in love to Kazha Hornsby, and Hannah Nyambura Mwangi . Uncle to Makena Hornsby.

He rested on the Evening of 1/7/2020 .

Prayers will be held DAILY FROM TODAY @ 7:00 PM at THUMBI’S RESIDENCE . THE ADDRESS

YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT WILL BE HIGHLY APPRECIATED

Cash app # 678-697-6556

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE .

Contacts:

Elder Peter Njoroge – 4043199704

Elder Francis Kabue Nganga 781-244-5156

Jerioth Ndirangu 678-207-7514

Elder Gathara Thumbi 678-697-6556

Apostle Nyambura Thumbi 678-559-5276

God bless you all.

