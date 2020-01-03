The Year That Was 2019: Take Stock to propel you to brand new year 2020

The Year That Was 2019: Take Stock to propel you to brand new year 2020

This was a new year just the other day. It’s now the an OLD year and the new one is here. This is time to take stocks on how the year was. Use the stock to propel you to the brand new 2020. Take five minutes to ask Yousef these five questions

- Advertisement -

1. What can I be thankful for?

The year 2019 had good things and it’s upon you to list those things that you are grateful for. Is it your health? You are alive reading this today! List at least 10 things you are thankful for. It all starts with thankfulness. Just do it and you will instantly experience the difference.

2. *What have I achieved?*

Oh yes, what have you achieved?. Do not shy off. List your achievements. Growth is step by step. If you have nothing to show for your work in 2019, then you can start a new year 2020 with vigour and new energy. Do not hang yourself on a tree like Judas. Rise up and accelerate in the new year. It’s never too late to harvest honey in 2020. I caution you, step out of your comfort zone. Your slothfullness will make you die a poor person. Poverty is all in your mind. Use the round stuff on top of your body to think. It was meant for that and not for decoration.

3. *What should I have done better*? The year was awash with activities, talks, tasks, assignments and many events. What did you do best? Did you have plans to save and invest? Plans for self growth and development? Plans to build your family? Where are you? What next ?

4. *Have I added value to the World?

You can list a few things you have done for others, our environment or what you have done to make your homestead, village , ward, county, country and the world a better place. The change you desire to see, always starts with you. Do not blame others. Just ask yourself, what role did you play in the year 2019?

5. *Was I accountable for the whole 365 days* ?

Review your journal today and if you did not have one, open one for 2020. Check out your plans and rate yourself on the level of achievement in a scale of 1 to 10 – 1 being the lowest and 10 the best, which level are you? If you score below 5 then link up for mentorship though my weekly FB LIVE shows, George Wachiuri you tube & my blogs www.georgewachiuri.com

The Year That Was 2019: Take Stock to propel you to brand new year 2020