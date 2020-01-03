Death Announcement For Robert Kamau Maina Of Huntsville Texas

0 626
By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement For Robert Kamau Maina Of Huntsville Texas

Death Announcement For Robert Kamau Maina Of Huntsville TexasWe regret to announce the death of *Robert Kamau Maina* of Huntsville Texas. He is the husband to *Alice Njeri Kamau* of Estelle Unit. Father to *Joseph Kariuki(Kiki)* , *Sheila Kanini* of Estelle  Unit and baby *Sifa Wanjiru.*
He is the son of Retired *Rev Esborne Maina* of Kibois Muriranjas and the late Virginia Wanjiru.
Brother to Charles Mwangi, Julia Njeri, Eunice Muthoni.
Dad in Law to Jemima Kariuki of MRC Creekside and Charles Kamau Karondo of Muranga County. 
Friends and relatives are meeting at Mama Kiki’s residence
 *1820 20th St Huntsville TX 77340* at 4pm daily for funeral arrangements.
For more details Contacts.
Bernard Mwangi *9366680230*
Captain Njoroge Njeri *9782276484*
Abrahim Mwema *9366681526*
Rev Francis Muchoki *4045632729*
 For CashApp Contribution
Jemima Kiki *$Jemikiki* *2148095741*
Justin Ateka *$justineateka* *6822297102*
There will be a *fundraising* on Saturday *4th January 2019 at 2.00pm* at Mama Kiki’s residence 1820 20th St Huntsville TX 77340.
More details to follow.
Fare thee well Robert.

Death Announcement For Robert Kamau Maina Of Huntsville Texas 

