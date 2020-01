Death Announcement For Margaret Wairimu Waichungo Of UK

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Wairimu Waichungo, our loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

After battling with cancer for months, Margaret passed peacefully on December 23, 2019 at St Thomas Hospital London surrounded by family.

Born in Kenya to Rosemary Wambui and the late John Kinyua of Gakira, Kangema. She was wife of late Manasseh Waichungo, mother to

Miriam (Nyawira) & Micheal Mwangi and Nicholas Omambia Kengere.

Family and friends are meeting daily from 5 to 8pm for prayers and funeral arrangements at her residence, 145 Capstone Road, Bromley, UK BR1 5NQ.

For further information, please contact.

Pastor Paula Kibira(Sister) +447527154826

James Kinyanjui(Brother in law) +447508040199

Ken Munene(Nephew) +447766193558

Terry Kisoso (Sister in USA) +15129750981

*MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW*

