VIDEO: Swahili Goes International-BBC interview students in London

Swahili students interviewed on BBC Swahili to celebrate World Mother Tongue Day. International Mother Language Day is observed annually on 21 February. Its aim is to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity.

It also highlights the importance of multilingualism. This year, UNESCO’s aim was to raise awareness and to promote access to indigenous languages. To celebrate this International Year of Indigenous Languages, Swahili students at SOAS met Salim Kikeke from the BBC and talked about their reasons for studying Swahili.

Swahili, a popular language choice at SOAS, plays an important role in changing the way that many of the students see the world.

Together with their teacher, Ida Hadjivayanis, the students could bring attention to the significance of learning languages and how that can promote sustainable development.

Find out more at https://www.soas.ac.uk/africa/ Video Credit: BBC Swahili https://www.bbc.com/swahili

