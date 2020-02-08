VIDEO: JKLive – Moi’s closely guarded secrets revealed by Lee Njiru

0 107
VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

The  longtime personal aide and confidant of former President of Kenya Daniel Arap Moi revealed on JKL Live  things that Kenyans would not have known and secrets that Arap Moi took to the grave.

Lee njiru was a professional aide to president Moi and was a faithful worker, He worked for so many years with Moi that he looks like him.Truly he deserves a trophy. It is amazing how he stuck with Moi. Many Kenyans think President Uhuru Kenyatta should recognize him because he is the best known media personality in Kenya.

- Advertisement -

Source- Kenya CitizenTV

VIDEO: JKLive - Moi's closely guarded secrets revealed by Lee Njiru

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: