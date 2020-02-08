VIDEO: JKLive – Moi’s closely guarded secrets revealed by Lee Njiru

The longtime personal aide and confidant of former President of Kenya Daniel Arap Moi revealed on JKL Live things that Kenyans would not have known and secrets that Arap Moi took to the grave.

Lee njiru was a professional aide to president Moi and was a faithful worker, He worked for so many years with Moi that he looks like him.Truly he deserves a trophy. It is amazing how he stuck with Moi. Many Kenyans think President Uhuru Kenyatta should recognize him because he is the best known media personality in Kenya.

Source- Kenya CitizenTV