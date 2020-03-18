Death Announcement For Brian Kariuki Kuria of Mesa, Arizona

We are saddened to announce the sudden death of Brian Kariuki Kuria of Mesa, Arizona. He was son to Michael Kuria Kariuki and Rose Kamau of Kenya. Brother to Alice Njeri Kariuki and Craig Kariuki. Grandson to Paul Kamau Kahinju and Alice Njeri Kamau of Kenya. Nephew to Pauline Kamau of MD, Pius Kahinju Kamau and Njeri Wakaana.

Brian was found unresponsive on his bed by his younger brother Craig on Saturday morning and was there after pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Friends and relatives are meeting at Pius and Njeri Wakaana’s residence for funeral arrangements. The address is 7442 E Olla Ave, Mesa, AZ 85212. CashApp#

Anne Ngigi 4802465992

Pauline Kamau 4438022577

