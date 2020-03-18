Mahiga homes takes measures to prevent spread of Covid-19

Mahiga homes Ltd, your trusted real estate developer has keenly taken health safety measures in the office and at the sites to prevent the spread of Covid19.

The company has installed hand sanitizer and hand wash machine at the entrance of the office and all the sites.

The developer is also providing face masks to all the clients going to the sites, this is a preventive measure in the wake of the Covid19.

Mahiga homes encourages regular washing of hands. Don’t fear we will overcome Covid19.

www.mahigahomes.co.ke

- Advertisement -