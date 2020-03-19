PHOTOS: List of Top 100 most influential students in Kenya 2020

The list of top 100 most influential students in Kenya 2020 is out. Anne Mvurya, Akothee’s daughter Rue Baby and Gwash make up the top three in the top 100 list. Six gentlemen and four ladies made it to the top 10.

This year’s list is dominated by campus politics, young student entrepreneurs, and artists. The leading university is JKUAT, which was able to produce ten students; among them is the controversial Instagrammer and model Thee Pluto and Rico Gang and Kartelo’s manager Mr. Mike Sagana.

Here is a brief description of some of the students in the top 10 list:

Anne Mvurya

She is the current chairperson of Students of the University of Nairobi (SONU). The first-ever female president in the university. She has been a student leader ever since she was young; she was a head girl in both her primary and secondary schools. She became popular because of her resemblance with Governor Anne Waiguru, who people thought was her mother. Since she was elected, Miss Anne Mvurya has also been the talk of most online blogs because of her speculated relationship with Governor Mike Sonko.

Rue Baby

Celine Dion Okello, popularly known as Rue Baby, is a Kenyan model and social media personality. She is the daughter of Akothee, one of the most controversial female artists in Kenya. She is a student at Strathmore University and was crowned the face of Nivea 2017/2018. Rue Baby is the first runners up Miss Universe Kenya 2019 and model of the year in the Dear Awards. She featured in a Kenyan short telenovela series called Love Daggers. Rue is the 2nd most influential student in Kenya with an Instagram following of over 350k. For the past few years, she has been linked to dating a Kenyan comedian MCA Tricky. They are currently working together on some online videos.

Fat Boy Gwaash

Fat Boy Gwaash AKA Mr. Sponyo, who goes by the real name Martin Wagura is a Kenyan Gengetone Artist. He is a fourth-year student at Riara University taking International Relations. The wabebe hitmaker is passionate about helping the less fortunate and upcoming talents in his home area. He has worked with Boondocks’ Gang Exray, Ochungulo Family, Frasha, Dj Crème De La Crème. Gwash has been hitting the airwaves with hits after hits with wabebe bagging over 3.5 million views on youtube.

10. Shanki Austine

Closing the top 10 is Shanki Austine, a third-year student in Maseno University pursuing Drama, Music, and Theatre Studies with IT. He is a spoken word artist, a musician and one of the brains behind Wajinga Nyinyi part 4. He is a twitter influencer, meme maker, and a radio presenter at Equator FM, a popular radio station in Kisumu and Vihiga County. His online presence was felt when he started the #MasenoLivesMatter campaign whose aim was to condemn insecurity, murder, theft and rape incidences in the university. Shanki has also done a campus tour dubbed ‘Let’s Vibe’ in three campuses namely Maseno, Moi, and Egerton University. He also trains young people on sexually related health and comprehensive sex education.

Sean Andrew, Thee Pluto, Kepha Erick Opass, Crazy Kennar, Kibanja, and Juneclaire Dontre took up positions 4 to 9, respectively.

Ferdinand Muganda, who is the co-founder of UVA, says, “The list comprises 25 universities. It took about five months to prepare the list, which was curated from online searches, correspondents from different universities, national competitions, and media engagements.” The whole process was powered by UVA in partnership with KUSO.\

By Austine Adhu

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

