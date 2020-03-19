Murkomen’s message to Dennis Itumbi: Worst time to lose a job

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday sent Dennis Itumbi a message of encouragement after he lost his job.

Itumbi was the Director of Digital Communications at the Presidential Strategic Unit (PSCU) but the Public Service Commission (PSC) scrapped five positions rendering Itumbi redundant.

The positions scrapped were: Senior Director, Communications (Events and Branding), Senior Director, Communications (Digital, Innovation, Diaspora Communication), Senior Director, Communications (Speech Writing), Director, Communications (Events and Branding) and the Principal Information Officer (Head of Digital Strategies).

Murkomen prayed for provision, asking God to provide for their families.

“Dear, 1. Dennis Itumbi 2. James Kinyua 3. Erick Ng’eno 4. David Nzioka You served the State with passion and commitment in the most difficult period; 3 elections&ICC.

“With COVID19 it’s the worst time to lose a job. You are in my prayers. God will provide for you and your families. It is well!” he wrote.

According to a letter copied to the PS Ministry of Public Service, PSC CEO said the contracts had been terminated as part of efforts to reorganize the government.

“The contracts of the five are terminated in accordance with termination clauses to facilitate the payment of gratuities on a pro rata basis,” he said.

Itumbi was fired on his birthday and lawyer Donald Kipkorir appeared to poke fun at him, accusing him of often distorting the truth.

“You engendered Fake News in Kenya. Distorted the Truth. Your flying to the sun has ended! Being an errand boy made you think you are part of the System! Fare Thee Well!” wrote Kipkorir.

Murkomen swiftly responded by quoting the Bible: “Proverbs 24:17 -18 Don’t rejoice when your enemies fall; don’t be happy when they stumble. For the LORD will be displeased with you and will turn his anger away from them.”

Here is the list of those who lost their jobs:

Dennis Itumbi

Eric Ng’enoh

James Mureithi Kinyua

David Musau Nzioka

John Ndolo

By Vincent Kejitan

Source-standardmedia.co.ke