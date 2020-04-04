Coronavirus: Uhuru and I are looking for solutions says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday assured the public that he was working closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta to find solutions on how to handle Coronavirus in Kenya.

The DP said a number of options were on the table and urged Kenyans not to panic during this period.

“His Excellency Uhuru (Kenyatta), our teams and I are working on practical strategies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All options are on our cards. There should be no panic,we will pull through,” he said.

Further, the DP asked Kenyans to comply with the directives issued by Ministry of Health.

“Let’s comply with advisories as reviewed timeously. So, am NOT tending sugoi cabbages below. Ignore other pics,” he said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has continuously warmed Kenyans that Coronavirus is real and is claiming many lives all over the world.

Recently he was asked whether a lockdown is on the cards since local transmissions were on the rise and he said the government was looking at various options to curb the spread of the virus.

“There is nothing that is not on the table. We need to prepare substantially before we take any steps.

“It is our responsibility as government to ensure we also protect those who are in marginalized areas,” he said.

The CS pleaded with Kenyans to change their behavior and attitude for the country to contain the transmission of the virus.

He also hinted that the government is considering announcing stiffer measures to deal with the disease.

