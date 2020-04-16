Diaspora Kenyans uniting to support Covid-19 food relief for Kenya
The Kenya International day of prayer Network in partnership with Marriage Dynamics National forum is rallying the Kenyans in Diaspora to raise funds in support of Covid-19 food relief for Kenya.
After two successful national prayer conference,many participated agreed that even as we pray against coronavirus, many families in Kenya are suffering during this time of social distancing as many small businesses are affected namely the mama mbogas,the hawkers,boda boda etc and are not unable to secured a livelihood.
It is also noted that in Kenya,there is an “Adopt a Needy Family” program aimed at helping Kenyans to pull through the crisis. It is our hope that every Diaspora person can participate in this program and contribute something from $5.00 to whatever amount that one feels comfortable to give. See the message below ,give whatever you can and God bless.
Join KIDPN (Kenya International Day Of Prayer Network) Facebook Ggroup. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1536093049883963/
