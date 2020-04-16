Diaspora Kenyans uniting to support Covid-19 food relief for Kenya

The Kenya International day of prayer Network in partnership with Marriage Dynamics National forum is rallying the Kenyans in Diaspora to raise funds in support of Covid-19 food relief for Kenya.

After two successful national prayer conference,many participated agreed that even as we pray against coronavirus, many families in Kenya are suffering during this time of social distancing as many small businesses are affected namely the mama mbogas,the hawkers,boda boda etc and are not unable to secured a livelihood.

It is also noted that in Kenya,there is an “Adopt a Needy Family” program aimed at helping Kenyans to pull through the crisis. It is our hope that every Diaspora person can participate in this program and contribute something from $5.00 to whatever amount that one feels comfortable to give. See the message below ,give whatever you can and God bless.

A MESSAGE FROM KENYAN INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER TASK FORCE COMMITTEE:

As we pray for our country Kenya during this season, we also have a mission to raise funds to support many affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic and are unable to afford even their daily meal.

It is for that reason that we appeal for your donations. Our goal is to raise $20,000 dollars which will be distributed to various groups/organizations – through reputable, trusted and committed community leaders for accountability. A donation of $20 dollars or more will help us reach this target.

Giving Options

1. Cashapp # 4692123246

3. Direct Deposit:

MDNF Acc: 2446344505 WellsFargo Bank

4. Mpesa #0790506659

5. Send by Check: 7815 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX 75248

Please send your donation before May 15th, 2020. THERE IS AN URGENT NEED.

God bless you as you give.

For more information, you can reach any of these KIDPN Task Force Committee members.

1. Bishop Jackson Kingori- 469-682-8879

2. Rev. Wambui Njoroge – 229-392-8734

3. Bro. Eric Ndaka- 301-467-5910

4. Rev Samuel Yego – 301-661-1177

5. Rev. Margaret Kiilu – 302-588-3647

Join KIDPN (Kenya International Day Of Prayer Network) Facebook Ggroup. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1536093049883963/