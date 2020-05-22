Buy cash and enjoy an extended payment period for up to 90 days

Buy cash at Pristine Gardens Matuu Phase III and enjoy an extended payment period of up to 90 days: Empowering Kenyan communities through affordable home ownership is our goal at Username Investment Ltd. Let us help you achieve your land investment dream this year by investing in Pristine Gardens-Matuu Phase III now selling at an affordable price of Kshs. 199,000 only for an 1/8th-acre plot.

We understand that these are difficult times and we are therefore extending a 90-day payment period for our cash buyers to enable you invest without straining your finances. An installment payment plan of up to 6 months is also available. The price is inclusive of all title processing fees.

The project touches the recently tarmacked Kivandini -Masinga Road, off Thika-Garissa highway. It is suitable for residential development with water and electricity in the neighbourhood. Value additions include perimeter fence, gate, graded access roads and common areas.

To invest;

Visit: https://usernameproperties.com/property/pristine-gardens-matuu-phase-iii/

Call/WhatsApp +254 721 44 99 11