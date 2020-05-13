Death Announcement For Samson Waithaka formerly of Germantwon MD

The family of Mr. and Mrs Fredrick Karanja of Germantown are saddened by the sudden death of our son Samson Chege who passed away on Friday night the 8th of may 2020 at Thika. Chege attended Gaithersburg high school and Montgomery College between 2003_2006.He graduated from Sanford Brown College with Bsc criminal justice degree in 2010.

His niece and nephews are Ashley Wambui, Fredrick Waithaka Kienje,Ethan Waweru and Nathan Waithaka. Uncles are Samson Chege,Daniel Kamau,David Nganga,Peter Kinyanjui and many others.Aunties are Eunice Wanjiru,Beth Njoki,Phelis Njoki,Jane Wanjiku among others.

The funeral will be on Friday the 15th May 2020 in Nakuru, Kenya.

Because of the prevailing limitations during coronavirus,there will be no visitation but you are encouraged to call or text. You can reach them at:

Fredrick Karanja-2408381282

Margaret Waithaka-2404062391

For support,you can use cashapp number 4436080804 $Beatokaranja or mail to 11407 Appledowre Way Germantown md 20876

For more details,kindly contact the following people:

Isaac Kariuki-240 426 5633

John Ngotho-240 224 6848

Sam Gatonye-240 476 3501

Paul Muchai-757 636 7435

Pastor Andrew Mugo-240 380 4454

Charles Gichohi-240 805 4495

May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace.