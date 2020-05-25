Death Announcement For Zachariah Gichohi Kamuyu Of California

By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement For Zachariah Gichohi Kamuyu Of CaliforniaDear brethren and friends, our Elder Mzee Zachariah Gichohi Kamuyu (Baba Shem), husband to our Pastor Mary Gichohi (Mama Shem) was called home to be with the Lord on the night of 5/24/2020 at St. Jude Medical Center Hospital in Fullerton, California. Mzee “G” was a community leader, church founder/elder and the family patriarch.

Special prayers for the family will be held via zoom starting on Tuesday 5/26/2020 at 8:00 pm PST.
Meeting ID: 81557645985
Password: may26.
The family and Lifeline church may be reached through these numbers:
1. Estel Gichohi: +1 (714) 381-6426
2. Suzan  Karoki: +1 (714) 722-4914
3. Deacon David Thairu: (310) 995-8942
4. Pastor Moses Ndereva: 7149008141
5. Pastor Paul Kanjau: (773) 750-2603:
Financial support may be sent and received graciously through cash up or Zelle to:
1. Suzan  Karoki: +1 (714) 722-4914 or
2. Esther Munjugah Thairu: +1 (310) 923-6408.
Details on the funeral service in California will follow shortly.

