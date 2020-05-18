Mahiga Homes Success Journey-Four estates completed and handed over

Mahiga Homes Ltd, your trusted homes developer commenced operations in 2018, in less than two years, the company has built, completed and handed over four estates, these houses are fully occupied.

The first housing project, Cornerstone 1 Estate was completed in six months. The second estate, Cornerstone III Estate was built and completed in ten months the same case with the third project Cornerstone IV Estate. All these projects are located along Kenyatta road off Thika road superhighway.

The fourth estate, Kamulu Cornerstone Gardens located in Kamulu Shopping Centre was built and completed in twelve months.

This year the developer is slated to handover more housing estates.

This is a testament that Mahiga Homes Ltd is a trusted and reliable developer. The developer is continuing with construction in all its projects despite the coronavirus pandemic challenges and its good to know that the company is observing MoH guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All the projects are open for viewing.

www.mahigahomes.co.ke

