Kenyan families are set to receive cash assistance after the United Kingdom announced a Ksh140 million funding. In a statement shared by the UK government, the money will be wired to UNICEF to support flood relief efforts in Kenya.

The funding will enable the provision of cash assistance to approximately 6,900 households in the most affected counties.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, UNICEF will provide urgently needed health, nutrition and sanitation services through integrated outreaches including the provision of safe water for drinking, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits to families displaced by the floods.

According to the UK government, UNICEF will also step-up its cholera prevention interventions to ensure the health and well-being of those affected are maintained and help prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

Speaking about the emergency uplift, British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan noted that the rains have affected many families in Kenya. He insisted that the funding will go a long way in helping them

According to the UK government, UNICEF will also step-up its cholera prevention interventions to ensure the health and well-being of those affected are maintained and help prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the emergency uplift, British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan noted that the rains have affected many families in Kenya. He insisted that the funding will go a long way in helping them

By Jerry Njomo

Read the original article on nairobileo.co.ke.

UK Government Announce Ksh140 million funding for Flood Victims