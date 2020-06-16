Funeral and Memorial Service For Peter Githinji Of Dallas Texas

Funeral and Memorial Service For Peter Githinji Of Dallas Texas

The funeral for late Peter Githinji will be on *Wednesday June 17th 2020.* It will start with the memorial service at *Neema Gospel Church, 7815 Arapaho Rd. Dallas TX 75248 at 12.00 pm CST.* Due to current restrictions,there are *limited* seating capacity therefore people are  encouraged to register if one will be attending through this link https://petergithinji.eventbrite.com/.

The service will also be broadcasted Live on *Neema Facebook & YouTube*
After that we will proceed to Grave site *William’s Funeral Directors, 1600 S. Garland Ave. Garland TX 75040 at 1.30 pm* which is open for everyone.
Please continue supporting the family with your finances using the following giving options.
*1.  Cashapp: Geoffrey Ndungu 214-283-6707/$geoffreyndungu*
*2. Cashapp: Monicah Mugoto- 909-800-3969/$monica22*
*3. Cashapp: Rahab Mwangi-469-735-3915/$rahabmwangi*
*4. Chase bank Account# 623260632*
*5. Zelle- Monicah Mugoto phone # 909-800-3969*
