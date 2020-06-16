Funeral and Memorial Service For Peter Githinji Of Dallas Texas
The funeral for late Peter Githinji will be on *Wednesday June 17th 2020.* It will start with the memorial service at *Neema Gospel Church, 7815 Arapaho Rd. Dallas TX 75248 at 12.00 pm CST.* Due to current restrictions,there are *limited* seating capacity therefore people are encouraged to register if one will be attending through this link https://petergithinji.eventbrite.com/.
- Advertisement -
The service will also be broadcasted Live on *Neema Facebook & YouTube*