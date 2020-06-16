Top 5 Businesses in Kitengela that will give you a Sure Return On Investment – Best Businesses to Invest in in Kenya Today



Kitengela is one of the fastest growing towns in Kenya today, thanks to amongst other contributing factors, its strategic location and close proximity to important massively being developed country’s transport infrastructure and close proximity to International Airport

While this town belongs to Kajiado County, it both serves those who work in Athi River, Machakos and Nairobi. In fact, it is fast becoming the cozy bedroom of Nairobi Metropolis

Here are five top businesses that are making Kitengela the most attractive place in the entire of Nairobi Metropolis. These businesses are changing the fortunes this town:

1. Rental Houses:

There is a wide range of choices for you if you are looking for a rental house or home. Rent in Kitengela ranges from 7, 000 to 45, 000 per month depending on the location and nature of the house. This ranges from one bedroom to self-contained homes with their own compounds. Most respected, honest and trusted Companies like PMC Estates are an old hand in helping many Kenyans with regards to property management, selling and rental solutions. This company is rated amongst the top management companies in Nairobi today (Read more about it: www.pmcestates.co.ke)

2. Residential Homes:

Kitengela has attracted the ‘who-is-who’ due to its proximity to the airport, availability of essential social amenities and good governance by the current County Government of Kajiado lead by Governor Ole Lenku. The explosion of very good estates in Kitengela has attracted very key people choosing Kitengela as their place of choice. One of the leading companies that offers the best real estate solutions is Optiven real estate, a company that has been in business for over 20 years. This company just developed an award winning estate just a few minutes from Kitengela. The project is popularly known as Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5. Watch more on this gated community: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HekWNx10Wg0 This particular project has been rated as the first Green project in Kajiado. All the streets are solar lit, it has a Fruits Parks, a Children’s Park, thousands of trees to reduce CO2, water 24/7 among other facilities that are only found in up market estates. Find more information about it here: https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/victory-gardens-kitengela/

3. Micro, Small, Medium, Enterprises, and Corporate Businesses:

Kitengela town is now a true home of real money. There is indeed a lot of money in this town. No wonder over 30, 000 people who work in Nairobi’s big corporates go to Kitengela come evening that is why the town is now being referred to as the bedroom of Nairobi.

There is no business in this town that fails unless one is mismanaging it. You only need to drive along the Namanga highway towards Isinya to witness the huge wealth that strands along this town. There are over 14 banks in Kitengela, over 20 hospitals, over 3 international schools, several business centers such as Optiven Businesses Center – Acacia Junction, several concrete manufacturing factories, to mention but a few. Kitengela is quickly becoming the big businesses magnet.

4. Health Facilities:

Kitengela is not short of hospitals. Some of the major hospitals that are based here include the Agha Khan Hospital, Gertrude Hospital, Karen Hospital Kitengela, Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Kitengela Medical to mention but a few. Health such top facilities are ideal for this fast rising population, which quickly sky rocketed from an utter 9, 327 in 1999 to over 154, 000 according to the 2019 census.

5. Home to top Entertainment Spots and Eateries:

Kitengela will soon be boasting of having the biggest warm pool in Kenya (Oasis Blue Sky Pool), which is scheduled to be launched on the 26th of June 2020. The 25M by 12.5M – the size of a half Olympic pool – also has a 12M × 10M kids’ pool extension and is 100% solar powered. The pool is supported by over 200 solar panels. It has a 300 seater bay that will be playing host to events such as weddings, birthdays & private parties.

This pool is part of GMC Fun Place (See more about it here: https://www.funplace.co.ke/). This is the biggest children entertainment center in the whole of Kajiado town. Build on an 8.5 acres land, with 1 acre wedding garden, 1 acre parking and hundreds of Kids game as parents are treated with best nyama choma in Kitengela. This facility is also has some 20 VIP private meeting compartments that make Nairobians keep flowing into this enchanting town.

