PHOTOS: Drama As Moses Wetangula’s Convoy Is Teargassed in Bungoma

NEWSKENYAN NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger 0

PHOTOS: Drama As Moses Wetangula’s Convoy Is Teargassed in Bungoma

PHOTOS: Drama As Moses Wetangula's Convoy Is Teargassed in Bungoma
Senator Moses Wetangula leading his convoy at Kamukuywa in Bungoma county on June 19, 2020

Police on June 19, surrounded Senator Moses Wetangula’s home in Bungoma.At the same time, his supporters mobilised in readiness to protest the police action.

- Advertisement -

Police surround Senator Wetangula's home in anticipation of protests by his supporters.
Police surround Senator Wetangula’s home in anticipation of protests by his supporters.

Senator Moses Wetangula on Friday, June 19, found himself on the wrong side of the law as he attempted to address a rally in Bungoma town.

Wetangula who was leading a convoy into Kamukuya area, was unable to proceed after police teargassed his vehicles over concerns of social distancing by the crowds that were gathering around him.

The former Senate Minority Leader was accompanied by MPs Didmus Baraza (Kimilili), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) and Ben Washiali (Mumias East).

More Related Stories
NEWS

Wetang’ula blames Atwoli for coup that dethroned him from…

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Raila ODM Walks Away with Ksh4B, NASA Partners Nil benefit

NEWS

Exposed: Moses Wetangula past corrupt deals resurface online

NEWS

VIDEO: Who allowed Wetangula to travel to China for…

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula's vehicle drives past a teargas cannister on June 19, 2020.
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s vehicle drives past a teargas canister on June 19, 2020.

The leaders condemned the police for throwing teargas stating that they had the right to congregate as guaranteed in the constitution.

“We don’t see why the teargas was necessary and we just accompanying Mudavadi home, “Wamalwa told journalists.

Bungoma county woman rep Catherine Wambilianga also voiced her displeasure in how the police handled the situation.

“we are not happy with the police. they have thrown teargas at sellers by the roadside who were busy with their businesses, it not right,” she stated.

The leaders affirmed that Wetangula had the support of the region and they would not allow anyone to use them for their political gain.

“We maintain that Mulembe nation is firmly behind Wetangula and nobody will take us for granted again,” Wamalwa added.

Scenes from Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula convoy on June 19, 2020.
Scenes from Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s convoy on June 19, 2020.
Scenes from Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula convoy on June 19, 2020.
Scenes from Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula convoy on June 19, 2020.
Scenes from Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula convoy on June 19, 2020.
Scenes from Bungoma as Senator Moses Wetangula’s convoy snaked through the area on June 19, 2020.

Politicians have been put on the spot for engaging in social gatherings at the risk of the public.

During a daily briefing on June 14, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that the law applied to everyone and the government had not allowed public gatherings.

“The government doesn’t support social gatherings, be it political, funerals, weddings. We are asking enforcing agencies to ensure that the regulations are strictly followed.

“As leaders, we should be setting examples of how to do that, yet there are those who are holding gatherings and endangering Kenyans lives,” he stated.

By MICHAEL MUSYOKA

Source-kenyans.co.ke

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: