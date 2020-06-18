VIDEO: Dennis Itumbi Unveils DP Ruto’s New Party-Jubilee Asili

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger 0

VIDEO: Dennis Itumbi Unveils DP Ruto’s New Party-Jubilee Asili

VIDEO: Dennis Itumbi Unveils DP Ruto's New Party-Jubilee AsiliRumours of a looming splinter party from Jubilee have intensified after popular blogger Dennis Itumbi ‘unveiled’ a Jubilee Asili banner on his social media pages.

Itumbi was recently sacked as a digital director at State House and his messaging on social media since suggests he has decamped to Deputy President William Ruto’s wing of the ruling party.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the banner Itumbi shared displays Jubilee Asili’s colours as green, as opposed to the traditional red associated with the Jubilee Party.

The trademark handshake visible on the original Jubilee Party remains intact on the purported Jubilee Asili logo.

The Jubilee Asili banner shared by Itumbi has no slogan as compared to Jubilee’s Tuko Pamoja.

The development comes amid a rift in the ruling party occasioned by a political fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Ruto.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Uhuru meeting: Duale Survives as Ruto Allies Kicked Out in…

NEWS

Murkomen reject Jubilee appointment,refuse to humiliate…

NEWS

Uhuru deals Ruto another deadly blow as three senators are…

NEWS

Isaac Ruto Reveals Why He Joined Hands With Uhuru

This led to the removal of senior party members including Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika, and Benjamin Washiali from influential positions in the Senate and National Assembly.

Further, the original Jubilee Party has in the past month or so signed coalition deals with other parties namely Kanu, Wiper, and Chama Cha Mashinani, in a move that has reportedly dimmed DP Ruto’s chances of succeeding President Kenyatta from within the party.

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: