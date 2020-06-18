VIDEO: Dennis Itumbi Unveils DP Ruto’s New Party-Jubilee Asili

Rumours of a looming splinter party from Jubilee have intensified after popular blogger Dennis Itumbi ‘unveiled’ a Jubilee Asili banner on his social media pages.

Itumbi was recently sacked as a digital director at State House and his messaging on social media since suggests he has decamped to Deputy President William Ruto’s wing of the ruling party.

Notably, the banner Itumbi shared displays Jubilee Asili’s colours as green, as opposed to the traditional red associated with the Jubilee Party.

The trademark handshake visible on the original Jubilee Party remains intact on the purported Jubilee Asili logo.

The Jubilee Asili banner shared by Itumbi has no slogan as compared to Jubilee’s Tuko Pamoja.

The development comes amid a rift in the ruling party occasioned by a political fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Ruto.

This led to the removal of senior party members including Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika, and Benjamin Washiali from influential positions in the Senate and National Assembly.

Further, the original Jubilee Party has in the past month or so signed coalition deals with other parties namely Kanu, Wiper, and Chama Cha Mashinani, in a move that has reportedly dimmed DP Ruto’s chances of succeeding President Kenyatta from within the party.

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke