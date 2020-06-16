VIDEO: Chaos as Senate tries to sanitize and clear Anne Waiguru

VIDEO: Chaos as Senate tries to sanitize and clear Anne Waiguru
According to a tweet from Senator Kipchumba Murkomen,the senate has sanitized and cleared Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. Pole to the people of Kirinyaga and the MCAs,they are the losers.Here is Kipchumba Murkomen’s tweet and the videos below:

Senate has sanitized and cleared the Governor of Kirinyaga. It’s done. Don’t wait for the Committee’s decision. To the people of Kirinyaga I am sorry we did our best but It is finished.Your fight for accountability has been frustrated by Senate don’t give up use other avenues.

Senator Orengo: Senate should never be in a position where there is a dictation of how we do our business… Waiguru’s ‘head’ is being asked for not by the County Assembly of Kirinyaga but by ‘other people’


Video: Chaos as Senate tries to sanitize and clear Anne Waiguru
Waiguru with the deal maker Raila Odinga
