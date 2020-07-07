7 Steps to ace KCSE in 2021 as a struggling student! – Bob Mwiti

The other day, I had my cousin who is currently in Form 4 reach out to me asking for advice on how to improve his current grades.

I thought I should share with you my 7 steps of success, if you are a struggling form 4 student who is willing to work hard to ace KCSE.

Thank God this year is lost due to Covid-19, it could be a blessing in disguise for those that needed more time!

Almost 20 years ago, this is what I personally did to transform myself from a C mean-grade and E in Math in Form 3 Term 2, to a B+ mean-grade and a plain A in Math in KCSE!

1.Read all your Form 1-Form 3 notes! ALL OF THEM!..It will take a mammoth effort!

2.Wake up latest 5 AM daily and study! There will be days you won’t feel like waking up, but you have to.

3.Sleep late, earliest 11 PM daily…6 hrs is more than enough sleep!

4.Go for your breakfast, lunch & supper with urgency!..Avoid hanging around for boom!

5.Avoid all friends who don’t understand what your goal is, especially those that you used to hang out with before!

6.Understand that those old friends will start calling you all kinds of names…e.g hikio ni kinyoka, kinajifanya etc!!

7.Pick one of the best students in your class and revise with him/her daily..especially for math and sciences. Sit with them and ask them how they arrived at the answers!..Don’t leave a session without understanding how an answer was arrived at!

Thank me later!..I’ve been there, believe me!!!!

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself.

Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

