Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo opens up after contracting coronavirus

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo opens up after contracting coronavirusCitizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo says he is fine despite testing positive for coronavirus.

The journalist, who has been prominent in covering the pandemic and its effects in the country, says he found out his status after undergoing testing at the Nairobi Hospital.

“I didn’t have any signs and even now I don’t have any signs,” he told the Star in an interview.

“I am fine and have my appetite as before. You might even think I am pretending.”

Letoo adds that getting into isolation, as per the regulations of the pandemic, has been the most difficult period of his recovery, yet.

“I want to ask Kenyans to be more careful. It is sad when you cannot trace where you got the disease from,” he said.

Letoo’s admission brings to three the number of media houses directly affected by Covid-19.

This past week, national broadcaster KBC and Media Max owned K24 TV announced some of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

By David Kwalimwa

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke

 

