Solar Powered Water Pump installed at Victory Gardens Phase 5



It was a beehive of activities today as the Engineers lowered a new solar powered pump 200 meters below the ground at the Victory Gardens Phase 5. The borehole here now has a capacity to generate 24, 000 litres of water per hour.

This means that residents of Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5 will now have their own dependable source of clean water for all their domestic use.

It also means that the water that used to be supplied from Victory Gardens Phase 1 & 2 will now only be exclusively used by residents of Phase 1 & 2.

Optiven further plans to boost the water supply to Phase 3, 4 & 5 homes by elevating a 40, 000 litres, fifteen meters high, full galvanized steel tank in order to have a 24/7 water available for these residents.

Optiven is thankful to God for this far and also appreciates all its customers who are part of this great gated community.

Whisper this new development to your friends who may be interested in establishing their very own dream home at Victory Gardens.

