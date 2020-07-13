Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Zindzi Dies In South Africa

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
1

Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Zindzi Dies In South Africa

Nelson Mandela's Daughter Zindzi Dies In South AfricaJohannesburg: Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela has died aged 59, local media reported Monday.

She was ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

- Advertisement -

“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” said public broadcaster SABC.The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

Source-ndtv.com

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Kenyan Woman Edith Nyasuguta hit and killed by semi truck in Dallas TX – eKenyan

    […] popularly know as “ “ “NYASUU”that occurred on 07/09/2020 in Dallas Texas. According to DPS, EDITH was hit by a truck and then trapped under the trailer, police are still investigating. […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: