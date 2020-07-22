Video: Churchill Show comedian Njoro reveals details on attempted suicide

Popular Churchill Show comedian Maina Njoroge alias Njoro has revealed shocking details on his struggle with depression. Speaking to his fellow comedian Zainabu Zeddy, Njoro disclosed that he had attempted suicide thrice.

“The first time I licked rat poison, I was licking glucose as well. The second time I bought cow medicine, I had been told it works immediately so I took it. I also tried to cut my wrist but all attempts failed” he opened up.

In the candid conversation, the 27-year-old said that October to December 2019 was the darkest period of his life.

- Advertisement -

“In October, November and December I was really in a bad place. If you check my Instagram account, you will notice that I was not posting anything during that time. There was this time I called you, I wanted to end my life at View Point. I wanted to go and jump in my car (sic),” he told Zeddy

Njoro pointed out that a man came from nowhere and disrupted his plans to jump but he was still determined to return and take his life.

“I don’t know who God sent but there was a person who came while I was saying my final prayers. I don’t know if he overheard me. He parked his lorry behind my car and hooked it. As I finished with the prayers, I tried driving but my car wasn’t moving. He told me I won’t do what I wanted to do, so a crowd gathered and I had to leave,” said Njoro.

Njoro further said that he needs financial support and counselling because the medicine he has been taking to help with depression is expensive.

“My depression was very bad, though at least there’s medicine for that but again, my father became sick. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeddy Comedian (@zainabuzeddy) on Jul 20, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

Njoro’s confession comes barely a week after another former Churchill Show comedian Paul ‘Wakimani’ Ogutu also spoke on battling depression. Wakimani, who was driving the car involved in the accident that killed fellow comedian Emmanuel ‘Ayeiya’ Makori revealed that he had been sued by the comedian’s family. The family was demanding that the comedian pay them Sh21 million.

“After the accident, I got depressed and used to drink a lot and I was drowning every day to the level no one could understand me. I was trying to pick myself up and move on, but those guys at Churchill Show were not understanding what I was doing with my life,” he said.

Wakimani admitted to becoming violent leading to his-then girlfriend leaving him after over four years of dating

“I’m at a point, I’m trying to pick myself up. I’m not the kind of person who gives up easily,” he added.

By Davis Muli

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

Four Kenyan musicians who died in unclear circumstances