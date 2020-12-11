How Churchill Comedian Njoro Blew Ksh3.9M After US Visit

Churchill comedian George Maina Njoroge (Njoro) on Friday, December 11, narrated how he wasted Ksh3.5 million in alcohol, parties and buying frivolous items.

Speaking to Radio Jambo’s presenter Massawe Japanni, Njoro said that he had gone for three US trips and had earned Ksh1.3 million on each of the trips.

Though he gifted some of the money to his wife, three kids, and his parents, he regrets that he did not use the money to secure assets.

“It was party after party for me. I had so much money at the time and I did not think it would ever run out. Hence, I blew it all and in no time, I was broke,” he narrated.

He added that he would get violent when he took alcohol to a point that his wife had to hide any harmful weapons like knives.

“On numerous occasions, I tried to commit suicide by unsuccessfully throwing myself off an escarpment and taking poison,” the comedian added.

“Every time I went through such a moment, my wife would call my parents and this behaviour would worry them a lot,” he continued.

Kenyans rallied to support Njoro after he opened up on attempting suicide three times due to deterioration of his mental health.

The comedian appreciated the kindness extended to him and promised to return to the entertainment scene after undergoing treatment.

He has since landed two job opportunities; one at Flamingo Radio and another at KTN News.

“I feel blessed. The situation was difficult but I managed to pull through. If God intervenes in your life, then you don’t have to struggle or lose hope.

“My life changed and I am now managing my finances better. I had even separated with my wife and children (owing to depression) but we have now reconciled,” Njoro stated.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

