VIDEO: Comedian Njoro takes a break, heads to rehab due to depression

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Comedian Njoro takes a break, heads to rehab due to depression

Former Churchill Show comedian, George Njoroge popularly known as Njoro The Comedian, has taken a social media break to seek treatment for depression.

Njoro stated that his brain is not okay because he has been battling depression for a long time.

- Advertisement -

The lanky funny-man said the treatment and therapy will take about three months and went on to urge Kenyans to take depression seriously.

“Guys, I will be away for some time, for treatment (1-3mnths) coz my “engine”( brain) is not okay. No matter how good a car is, without an engine hakuna gari. I believe I’m gonna beat this & you’ll see me very very soon after I’m done with the treatment,” Wrote Njoro

Adding: “It’s about time …..In weeks which turned into months, I have been fighting or rather kung’ang’ana na depression.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Former Churchill comedian Zeddy reveals battle with…

NEWS

Video: Churchill Show comedian Njoro reveals details on…

NEWS

VIDEO: The Golden Times-Chris Kamau boy on Blueband Ad in…

NEWS

VIDEO: CHURCHILL SHOW SPECIAL EDITION – FULL SHOW

“Its real guys, it kills you inside & without you knowing you lose yourself, the people you love, friends and so many other things.

“It makes you become very useless & life lacks meaning. I am there but I thank God He’s taking me out of it,”

Despite taking a break from social media, Njoro said that he will be updating his fans on his progress on Instagram live every Saturday at 8pm.

“I will be offline but I will be coming on Instagram live every Saturday 8pm to update you on how am doing with the treatment. Once again I thank you so much and God bless you @zainabuzeddy Asante Sana,” wrote Njoro.

The comedian further thanked Samchi Group of Companies CEO, Esther Muchemi, for offering to cater for his treatment.

“Thank you samchi group of companies CEO Esther Muchemi ..God bless you.

Source-https://kenyan-post.com/

 

VIDEO: Comedian Njoro takes a break, heads to rehab due to depression 

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news and updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: