Death Announcement for Peter Kanguchu,father to Joyce Thuku of VAIt is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden death of Mr. Peter Kanguchu who was the loving father to Pastor Joyce Thuku of House of Fellowship  Church Of God in Annandale,Virginia among others siblings. Mr. Kanguchu was born in Muranga Kangema, Gitugi location. He died peacefully  in his sleep at home on August 14, 2020.

He was a retired Kenya Power and lighting company employee and a Deacon in the Church.
He will be buried Friday August 21, 2020. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.
Your Prayers and support are highly appreciated.
For financial support please Cash App
$irunguthuku (703) 635 5170
For more info,contact:

Elder Peter Kamau-571 529 3228

Irungu Thuku 703 635 5170

Death Announcement for Peter Kanguchu,father to Joyce Thuku of VA
