Jowie’s Wife Eleanor Musangi says Jacque Maribe has never been a threat

VideoNEWSKENYAN NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Horizontal Banner- MDKO

Jowie’s Wife Eleanor Musangi says Jacque Maribe has never been a threat

Jowie’s Wife Eleanor Musangi says Jacque Maribe has never been a threatMurder suspect Jowie Irungu’s new catch Eleanor Musangi alais Ella has addressed the dynamics of her perceived love triangle with Jowie and his ex-fiancee, Jacque Maribe.

Speaking on Radio Jambo, the model said she met Jowie when he was single and she has never been a threat to Jacque Maribe.

- Advertisement -

“Jowie was not with me when he was with Jacque. I’ve never been a threat to Jacque and Jacque has never been a threat to me now that’s what you need to understand,” said Ella.

In a separate interview, Ella said she met the alleged murderer through divine intervention when he was facing the law over the cold-blooded death of Monica Kimani.

“I don’t know Jowi that much. I met Jowie through a divine intervention when all this whole saga was happening, the Holy Spirit spoke to my heart and told me, to love that man and care for him. I was praying for Jowie while behind bars and I was more than overjoyed when my prayers were answered when he came out,” she told Tuko News.

More Related Stories
NEWS

VIDEO: Jowie Irungu Talks About Life In Kamiti Prison and…

NEWS

Video: Eleanor Musangi-Jowie’s wife who stood with him…

NEWS

Jacque Maribe Reveals How Her Life Has changed After Murder…

NEWS

4 Kenyan Media Personalities Eyeing Political Seats in 2022

“He’s always been faithful all through and he’s very honest and transparent. When we met, he was not entangled to anyone, he was a single man. We both approached each other, my family accepted him and God is the foundation of our love.

“It broke my heart that the man I love was behind bars. But when he says he has peace, he is truly contented. I know this is my man for life and our relationship is not made from this world and that’s why I speak with courage,” Ella declared.

By Richard Kamau 

Source-https://nairobiwire.com/

 

Jowie’s Wife Eleanor Musangi says Jacque Maribe has never been a threat

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news and updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: