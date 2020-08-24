Spanish knowledge is added advantage in Covid-19 economic environment

By Diaspora Messenger


One of the factors that will always offer someone a competitive advantage in any job
market is bilingualism/multilingualism. From the healthcare sector, to finance and business,
employers are looking for people fluent in foreign languages. A March, 2017 study by the
New American Economy (https://www.newamericaneconomy.org/press-release/demand-for-
bilingual-workers-more-than-doubled-in-5-years-new-report-shows/), found that the demand
for bilingual workers had doubled in the preceding 5 years (note this finding was more than
3 years ago). This trend continues to date and the demand is only expected to rise.

As a degree holder in Spanish, and a member of the National Hispanic Honor Society,
I know firsthand the opportunities that knowledge in Spanish offers. Improve your
Spanish skills by taking my 8 week Spanish 101 class. For those who prefer to learn at
their own pace, get my Custom Spanish 101 K-Package (available immediately), it includes
all the material that’s covered in the 8 week session plus the video recorded lectures
which you can watch/listen at your own disposal. The next 8 week session will begin on
20 th September, 2020. For more information, you can get in touch with me at e-mail:
[email protected]

By Kiongo Muigai.

 



