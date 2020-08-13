Kenya Sends Plane to Save Stranded Kenyans in India

Just a day after a group of fraudsters were exposed for targeting stranded Kenyans in India, the government has announced plans to repatriate them.

A statement signed by Kenyan Ambassador to India, Willy Bett, requested Kenyans for information on their counterparts who might be stranded in India and wish to return back to the country.

“The Kenya High Commission (KHC) in New Delhi wishes to inform all Kenyans and other interested parties in India that Kenya Airways plans to operate a special flight to assist stranded passengers in India to travel to Kenya,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

The High Commission indicated that the flight number KQ203, would depart Mumbai at 4:45 p.m. on August 19, 2020 and arrive in Nairobi on the same day at 8:45 p.m.

Passengers travelling on the Business class would pay USD 950 (Approximately Ksh95,000) for fare while those traveling in the economy class would pay USD 675 (Approximately Ksh67,500).

Further, Kenya Airways instructed that passengers needed to be tested and have obtained a Covid-19 negative certificate within 96 hours before departure.

“This is therefore to notify all persons interested in travelling on the planned flight to book and pay for the flight directly when Kenya Airways opens the booking link,” reads the statement.

The statement came a day after Kenyan journalist based in India, Leon Lidigu, reported that some Kenyans had fallen prey to a syndicate in Nairobi that was conning Kenyans stranded in India, most who hd exhausted their resources ater seeking specialised treatment.

The conmen are said to have been contacting Kenyans in India through social media with offers of tickets for evacuation flights with the prices going for as high as USD830 (Ksh 83,000).

The fraudsters were communicating to the Kenyans in India through a WhatsApp group that they had created.

“While some were told to pay $730, I was told to pay $830. They will remove you from the WhatsApp group if you ask questions or go against their rule,” one Fred Kinyua stated.

Bett had warned Kenyans to be vigilant and clarified that the government had to confirm any evacuation plans.

