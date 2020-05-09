Kenya Airways flight from London to Nairobi for stranded Kenyans
Kenya Airways continue to give hope to Kenyans stranded in London and Europe by announcing another flight from London on May 14th, 2020.
Due to terminal 4 closure at the London Heathrow Airport, Kenya Airways flights will operate from Terminal 2 until further notice. Those who need to take advantage of this option to get back home are encouraged to book the flight immediately at https://www.kenya-airways.com/
Kenya airways is now very efficient and provides online chat for any queries one may have related to COVID-19 crisis. You can now Reschedule flight,Cancel flight,check Flight status and get any information concerning flight safety all online through live chat.
By Isaac Kariuki
Diaspora Messenger News Media
[…] post Kenya Airways flight from London to Nairobi for stranded Kenyans appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]