NYS Graft: More Tears For Ngiritas as Govt Seizes Vehicle and Property

NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Horizontal Banner- MDKO

NYS Graft: More Tears For Ngiritas as Govt Seizes Vehicle and Property

NYS Graft: More Tears For Ngiritas as Govt Seizes Vehicle and PropertyThe High Court on Wednesday, August 26, ordered the Ngirita family (Phylis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita and Jeremiah Ngirita) to surrender a vehicle and 5 parcels of land to the state.

The assets were tagged as proceeds of crime, warranting the repossession.

- Advertisement -

This is after the family failed to explain how they made Ksh133 million in NYS graft case.

Phyllis Njeri Ngirita was also ordered to forfeit Ksh 800,000 in her accounts after it was deemed a proceed of crime.

Ann Ngirita (right) and her mother Lucy Ngirita at the Milimani Law Courts on November 13, 2018.
Ann Ngirita (right) and her mother Lucy Ngirita at the Milimani Law Courts on November 13, 2018.
More Related Stories
NEWS

NYS suspect Phyllis Ngirita to stage protest in court over…

NEWS

Lavish lifestyle: How junior NYS officer made Sh500 million…

NEWS

Finally,NYS suspects Josephine Kabura,Gethi charged with…

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

The Rise and Fall of Henry Rotich,The Most Educated Son of…

Earlier this year, the High Court dismissed an application by Phyllis Ngirita seeking access to her bank account to withdraw Ksh 700,000.

In her argument, Phyllis pleaded to the court to have orders restraining her to access her money lifted.

She explained that the freezing her accounts had caused undue hardship to her family and disrupted her children’s education.

Infamously, she further revealed that her son was turning into a chokoraa (street urchin) as he was no longer attending his German language lessons. This statement went viral with Kenyans questioning her priorities.

By EDDY MWANZA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

 

NYS Graft: More Tears For Ngiritas as Govt Seizes Vehicle and Property

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news and updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: