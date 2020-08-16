PHOTOS: And Now we have a Ruto Look-Alike Stanley Murgor

Kenyans all over the World have been fascinated by the story of Uhuru Look-alike Michael Gitonga and now we have Ruto look-Alike Stanley Murgor. Stanley says that wherever he goes,people ask him if he is DP Ruto’s brother.

With the story of Michael Njongo Gitonga,Social media has be awash with stories about him and he has been trending everyday.

All Kenyan newspapers,Radio Stations and TV channels have people giving opinions about the matter so it feels like President Uhuru Kenyatta will have to address the issue somehow because of the questions on peoples minds.

As for Stanley Murgor,his story is amazing and among many stories,he says that one day, some people were shocked to find him in a Local kiosk wondering how DP Ruto got there and with nobody around him even body guards.

Our question is do you agree that he looks like DP Ruto? Just like Uhuru Kenyatta, we will wait for Ruto to comment and let us know if he is related to Stanley Murgor.

