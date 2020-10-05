Kenyan Airways Direct Flight: Needed info before boarding flight to Nairobi

To facilitate smooth process for those traveling back home, Kenya Airways have provided a link to generate QR code and provide needed heath information. Providing the info to a Port Health Officer is required under the Public Health Act CAP 242 of the laws of Kenya, and is being collected as part of public health response to the Corona Virus pandemic. Kindly click the link below to complete the form and have the QR code mailed to you.https://ears.health.go.ke/airline_registration/

Kenya Airways NYC-NBO Direct Flight Resumption – 29th Oct 2020

- Advertisement -

Kenya Airways is pleased to announce resumption of the nonstop NYC-NBO flight

beginning 29th October 2020 operating 2x weekly ( on Wed/Sun) in November and

increasing to 3x weekly ( on Wed/Fri/Sun) thereafter and connecting to our Africa

wide connections.

We look forward to hosting you onboard our flights to your favorite destinations

when you are ready to travel.

Please reach out to us with any inquiries at the contacts numbers below.

Your New York Sales Team,

Tel. 1-866-536-9224

Email: [email protected]

Kenyan Airways Direct Flight: Needed info before boarding flight to Nairobi