The passing to Glory of Mzee James Maitamei of Anaheim California
Celebrating the life of Mzee James Maitamei:
Get involved, contribute and give any other support. zoom meetings have been scheduled as follows and the Zoom link, meeting ID and passcode attached: Meetings: Thursday, October 01, 2020 at 7.00 p.m, Saturday, October 03, 2020 at 8.00 p.m., Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at 7.00 p.m. and Thursday, October 08, 2020 at 7.00 p.m. You may send your financial support via CashApp, $wambui2 or Zelle, Tel. # 714-487-1553. The budget is $22,000. JOSEPH GICHUHI is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83110932627?pwd=SkUvQWdXbERPYktTQmt3ajVCTUh1Zz09
Meeting ID: 831 1093 2627
Passcode: 443065 If you don’t have Zoom connection you can still enter the meeting using the following Tel. no. 425-436-6345, Access code: 762158. You may contact Mzee’s daughters: Wambui Maitamei, Tel. 714-487-1553 Wairimu Maitamei, Tel. 562-569-1454. GBU. Pastor Joseph Gichuhi.
