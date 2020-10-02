The passing to Glory of Mzee James Maitamei of Anaheim California

It’s with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing to Glory of Mzee James Maitamei of It’s with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing to Glory of Mzee James Maitamei of Anaheim CA . He was the husband to the late Esther Njeri and Father to Rose Wairimu and Alice Njeri of Kenya the late Victor Njoroge, Wairimu Maitamei and Wambui Maitamei of California, and Stephanie Njeri, Kenya.

Grand Father to Emma, Sarah , Maureen, Juliet and Brandon of Kenya , Suzy

and Stella of California.

Great grandfather to Roman , Marlyn, Alyiana, Fabian and Kiran Brother to the late Grace Wakarura, Rose Wambui , UK, Esther Warimi and the

Late David Njenga Uncle to and Great Uncle to many.

To the end of his journey Mzee remained the epitome of a gentleman always

polite and full of integrity. He was fondly called Guka Amerika , by the

young and ” Mzee” by the rest of the community.The burial details will follow.

Celebrating the life of Mzee James Maitamei:

Get involved, contribute and give any other support. zoom meetings have been scheduled as follows and the Zoom link, meeting ID and passcode attached: Meetings: Thursday, October 01, 2020 at 7.00 p.m, Saturday, October 03, 2020 at 8.00 p.m., Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at 7.00 p.m. and Thursday, October 08, 2020 at 7.00 p.m. You may send your financial support via CashApp, $wambui2 or Zelle, Tel. # 714-487-1553. The budget is $22,000. JOSEPH GICHUHI is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83110932627?pwd=SkUvQWdXbERPYktTQmt3ajVCTUh1Zz09

Meeting ID: 831 1093 2627

Passcode: 443065 If you don’t have Zoom connection you can still enter the meeting using the following Tel. no. 425-436-6345, Access code: 762158. You may contact Mzee’s daughters: Wambui Maitamei, Tel. 714-487-1553 Wairimu Maitamei, Tel. 562-569-1454. GBU. Pastor Joseph Gichuhi.

