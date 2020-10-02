VIDEO: Young Kenyan Doctors in their 30s Built Million Dollar Hospital

Shepherds Hospital is a network of private health facilities that was founded in Kenya in 2013.

No matter where you live, you need close-to-home access to trusted healthcare services. At Shepherds Hospitals, we provide high-quality medical care to our friends and neighbours in Narok, Nairobi, Turkana, Meru and beyond. We have been serving our communities since 2013, and we are committed to creating a pleasant experience for every patient.

Our hospitals offer comprehensive health services so that you don’t need to travel far to see experienced medical providers. At our facilities, you will find urgent care, women’s health, orthopedics, surgery, intensive care, physiotherapy, and other specialty medical services. Our team works with children, adolescents, adults, and seniors.

When someone you love needs medical attention, your entire family is welcome at Shepherds. Visit them at https://shepherdsmedical.co.ke/

