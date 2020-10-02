VIDEO: Young Kenyan Doctors in their 30s Built Million Dollar Hospital

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Young Kenyan Doctors in their 30s Built Million Dollar Hospital

VIDEO: Young Kenyan Doctors in their 30s Built Million Dollar Hospital Shepherds Hospital is a network of private health facilities that was founded in Kenya in 2013.

No matter where you live, you need close-to-home access to trusted healthcare services. At Shepherds Hospitals, we provide high-quality medical care to our friends and neighbours in Narok, Nairobi, Turkana, Meru and beyond. We have been serving our communities since 2013, and we are committed to creating a pleasant experience for every patient.

- Advertisement -

Our hospitals offer comprehensive health services so that you don’t need to travel far to see experienced medical providers. At our facilities, you will find urgent care, women’s health, orthopedics, surgery, intensive care, physiotherapy, and other specialty medical services. Our team works with children, adolescents, adults, and seniors.

When someone you love needs medical attention, your entire family is welcome at Shepherds. Visit them at https://shepherdsmedical.co.ke/

VIDEO: Young Kenyan Doctors in their 30s Built Million Dollar Hospital
More Related Stories
NEWS

MP Moses Kuria tests positive for Covid-19, Admitted in…

NEWS

VIDEO: Bishop Margaret Wanjiru speaks after being discharged…

NEWS

Wastage of resources: Govt Hospital Turned Into Chicken Coop

NEWS

Donald Trump Seeks Kenyan Doctors as Crisis Worsens

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: