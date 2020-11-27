Kenya slapped with work and visit visa ban by United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Kenya is among 13 countries whose nationals will not receive employment and visit visas from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE made the announcement in a document sent to companies operating in the state-owned business park.

The immigration circular said work and visit visas for nationals of the 13 countries were suspended until further notice.

The visa ban affects citizens of Irag, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Somalia, Algeria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Yemen and Tunisia.

Most of the affected countries are mainly-Muslim dominated countries and it was not immediately clear why Kenya was included in the list.

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

