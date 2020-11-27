Kenya slapped with work and visit visa ban by United Arab Emirates (UAE)

NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenya slapped with work and visit visa ban by United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Kenya slapped with work and visit visa ban by United Arab Emirates (UAE)Kenya is among 13 countries whose nationals will not receive employment and visit visas from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE made the announcement in a document sent to companies operating in the state-owned business park.

- Advertisement -

The immigration circular said work and visit visas for nationals of the 13 countries were suspended until further notice.

The visa ban affects citizens of Irag, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Somalia, Algeria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Yemen and Tunisia.

Most of the affected countries are mainly-Muslim dominated countries and it was not immediately clear why Kenya was included in the list.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenya Has The Most Expensive International Schools in Africa

NEWS

Kenya’s parliament to debate in Kiswahili every Thursday

NEWS

Was Kijana Wamalwa Kenya’s poorest vice president?

NEWS

Kenya Blacklisted in Dubai, issuance of new visas suspended

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

 

Kenya slapped with work and visit visa ban by United Arab Emirates (UAE)

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: