Kenyan man born and raised in Miami Florida moves back to farm in Kenya

In a bold move and a lot of courage, a former Kenyan Diaspora man kunga kihokia who was born and raised in Miami Florida moves back to Kenya, buys a 20 acres of land and establish an organic farm in Muranga.

Initially, Kunga had planned to be in Kenya for three weeks 5 years ago but after realizing the problems affecting Kenyans because of western lifestyle which himself was struggling with, he felt strongly to start an organic farm to address those problems.

Kunga has built a water tower to use gravity that allows the water to get pumped and distributed through irrigation into the field. Everything in the farm is powered by solar panel and he has dug a borehole that supply enough water for the farm. Watch the video, be inspired and enjoy.

