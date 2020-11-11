Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas

A Kenyan family in Houston Texas (Simon and Yvonne Muraya) lost their house and everything in it on Saturday November 7th 2020 through arson. The unfortunate event happened while Simon Muraya was in Kenya and still in Kenya. Luckily, the entire family is safe and nobody was injured but only loss of property.

The Diaspora Community in Houston Texas is rallying behind Simon and Yvonne Muraya and their 1 year old baby to offer financial support and whatever help they need. Here below are the photos/Videos and how you can help too:

We kindly call for your support for Simon and Yvonne Muraya after their house was burned down by arsonists on November 7th 2020. We thank God and are glad that the entire family is safe and no one was injured during the incident. The unfortunate part is that the fire consumed all their belongings.

We are therefore reaching out to the community to support Simon, Yvonne and their 1 year-old baby with whatever you can. For financial assistance kindly use.

Simon Muraya Cash app: *$simonmuraya* Simon Muraya Zelle: *574-344-1017*

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter