Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas

KENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
1
Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas
Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas
A Kenyan family in Houston Texas (Simon and Yvonne Muraya) lost their house and everything in it on Saturday November 7th 2020 through arson. The unfortunate event happened while Simon Muraya was in Kenya and still in Kenya. Luckily, the entire family is safe and nobody was injured but only loss of property.

- Advertisement -

The Diaspora Community in Houston Texas is rallying behind Simon and Yvonne Muraya and their 1 year old baby to offer financial support and whatever help they need. Here below are the photos/Videos and how you can help too:

 

We kindly call for your support for Simon and Yvonne Muraya after their house was burned down by arsonists on November 7th 2020. We thank God and are glad that the entire family is safe and no one was injured during the incident. The unfortunate part is that the fire consumed all their belongings.

We are therefore reaching out to the community to support Simon, Yvonne and their 1 year-old baby with whatever you can. For financial assistance kindly use.
Simon Muraya Cash app: *$simonmuraya* Simon Muraya Zelle: *574-344-1017*

 

More Related Stories
NEWS

Police in Sussex UK mercilessly beat a Kenyan in presence of…

NEWS

48 Members Of Kenyan Family Tested Positive For Covid-19

NEWS

Dubai Confiscates Kenyan Family Passports Over Kshs1.5M Rent…

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Kenyan family in Texas offering $10,000 reward for info on…

Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas part two
Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas
Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas2

Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas 

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. Virtual prayers & funeral arrangements for Leah Gathogo of Framingham

    […] with great sadness we inform you of the death of Leah Gathogo of Framingham, MA on […]

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: