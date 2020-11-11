Arsonists burn down A Kenyan family House in Houston Texas
We kindly call for your support for Simon and Yvonne Muraya after their house was burned down by arsonists on November 7th 2020. We thank God and are glad that the entire family is safe and no one was injured during the incident. The unfortunate part is that the fire consumed all their belongings.
We are therefore reaching out to the community to support Simon, Yvonne and their 1 year-old baby with whatever you can. For financial assistance kindly use.
Simon Muraya Cash app: *$simonmuraya* Simon Muraya Zelle: *574-344-1017*
By Diaspora Messenger Reporter
