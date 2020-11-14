VIDEO: Kiss FM presenter Jalango host a Star-Studded Graduation Party

Kiss FM presenter Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o on Friday evening, November 13, hosted a star-studded graduation party at the Emara Hotel Ole Sereni.

Jalang’o posted snippets of his party on social media showing the lavish event which had a gold and black theme, with exquisite deco.

The party was graced by a number of media celebrities including; event planner Chris Kirwa, Churchill founder Daniel Ndambuki, MC Jesse, comedian Captain Otoyo, among others.

Jalango’s co-host, Kamene Goro, did not make it to the party but relayed her message virtually.

“I am so happy and proud of you. I really wish I would have been there to celebrate with you,” Kamene stated.

On Friday, Jalang’o graduated from Daystar University having pursued an undergraduate degree in Community Development.

He received the Deans award from the Department of School of Human and Social Sciences.

“With pride, I lift your name Jehovah! In your own time, you did it. Today the 13th day of November 2020, I graduate!

“This is for you dad I know you are smiling from heaven! Mum I told you I will do it! I will always make you proud!” he expressed after graduating.

He also thanked the dean of the department Dr. Ongoro as well as his lecturers, classmates and the university community.

In previous interviews, Jalang’o disclosed that he was brought up in a humble home adding that he didn’t wear shoes to school in his earlier days of school.

Jalang’o managed sat for his KCSE exam and scored a C+ but was unable to go to college because his father could not afford school fees.

